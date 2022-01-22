Walker scores 36 to lift UAB over Louisiana Tech 83-76

RUSTON, La. (AP)Jordan Walker had a career-high 36 points as UAB topped Louisiana Tech 83-76 on Saturday.

Walker hit 9 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Quan Jackson had 14 points for UAB (16-4, 6-1 Conference USA). KJ Buffen added 11 points and 13 rebounds. Tavin Lovan had 10 points.

Amorie Archibald had 27 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-4, 6-1), whose seven-game win streak was broken. Kenneth Lofton Jr. added 24 points and 12 rebounds. Keaston Willis had 11 points.

