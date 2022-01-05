Ware carries Morgan State past Goucher 100-41

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)De’Torrion Ware had 22 points and Ty Horner added 20 as Morgan State rolled past Goucher 100-41 on Wednesday.

Isaiah Burke had 18 points for Morgan State (5-7). Seventh Woods added 11 points and eight assists.

Cameron Isaacs had 15 points for the Gophers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51