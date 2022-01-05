Ware carries Morgan State past Goucher 100-41

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) - On the one-year anniversary of the riots at the U.S. Capitol, as Congress gathered to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, three East Texans still have open criminal cases in federal court for their alleged roles.

Alex Harkrider, a 34-year-old Carthage man, and 30-year-old Ryan Nichols, a Longview resident, are charged with several felonies ranging from civil disorder to assaulting federal officers. The charges include: