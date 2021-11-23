Washington not taking South Dakota State lightly in Crossover Classic

Washington figures to be in for a stern test when it faces South Dakota State on Tuesday night in the Crossover Classic at Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Huskies (3-2) beat George Mason 77-74 on Monday in their first of three games at the round-robin event. But the Jackrabbits (5-1) were highly impressive while rolling to a 102-75 rout of Nevada.

South Dakota State led 40-15 just 13 1/2 minutes into the one-sided contest. South Dakota State regularly swished the nets against Nevada as it made 58.7 percent from the field, including a stellar 17 of 33 from 3-point range.

“We played very good,” Jackrabbits coach Eric Henderson said afterward. “Offensively, we were terrific.

“Those shots aren’t always gonna be falling, though, so we have to stay true to our identity, and our guys’ willingness to understand that if they don’t have it going (to remember) there are plenty of other guys that can.”

Douglas Wilson scored a season-high 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting, and Noah Freidel made five 3-pointers while scoring 21 points. Baylor Scheierman contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the campaign.

Freidel leads South Dakota State in scoring (19.5) and 3-pointers (23). Wilson averages 13.2 points per game and Scheierman is contributing 12.2 points and 11.2 rebounds.

The Jackrabbits’ lone loss this season came on the road against then-No. 13 Alabama.

Washington has its own hot player in Terrell Brown Jr., who is averaging 21.2 points per game.

Brown scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half against George Mason.

“He’s incredible,” Huskies teammate PJ Fuller said about Brown. “He’s one of the best bucket getters I’ve ever played with. He’s very poised. His IQ level is through the roof. He’s just a very intelligent basketball player.”

Brown has three straight 20-point efforts and four on the season with a high of 30 points against Wyoming on Nov. 18.

Meanwhile, Fuller came through with his top effort by scoring a career-best 21 points off the bench. He averaged 7.0 points through Washington’s first four games.

The Huskies protected their lead against George Mason by sinking six straight free-throw attempts over the final 18 seconds.

This is the second all-time meeting between the schools, and the first one went very badly for the Huskies.

Former South Dakota State standout Nate Wolters, who was a second-round NBA draft choice in 2013, recorded 34 points and seven assists as the Jackrabbits drubbed the host Huskies 92-73 on Dec. 18, 2011.

