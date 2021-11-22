Watson helps Providence cruise past Northwestern 77-72

NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Nate Watson scored 16 points to lead five in double figures as undefeated Providence never trailed and beat previously unbeaten Northwestern 77-72 on Monday night in the Roman Legends Classic.

Providence (5-0) advances to play Virginia in the tournament championship on Tuesday.

Jared Bynum scored 15 points for the Friars. Brycen Goodine added 12 points and Noah Horchler had 11. They combined for 10 of the Friars’ 14 3-pointers. Al Durham also had 11 points.

Boo Buie scored 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting to lead Northwestern (4-1). Pete Nance added 20 points.

The Friars built a 36-27 halftime lead and opened the second half on a 19-10 run that included a Watson alley-oop dunkto stretch the advantage to 55-37 with 11:22 remaining.

A 7-0 surge helped pull Northwestern to within five points inside the final minute, with Buie’s 3-pointer getting the Wildcats to 75-70 with 12 seconds to play. Horchler then made a pair of free throws to seal it.

