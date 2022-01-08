Watson scores 18 to carry NC A&T past Radford 73-72

RADFORD, Va. (AP)Marcus Watson registered 18 points and nine rebounds as North Carolina A&T narrowly beat Radford 73-72 on Saturday.

Demetric Horton had 13 points for North Carolina A&T (7-9, 2-0 Big South Conference). David Beatty added 12 points.

Josiah Jeffers had 18 points for the Highlanders (5-9, 1-1). Dravon Mangum added 17 points. Bryan Hart had 11 points.

Horton made a jumper that gave N.C. A&T a 73-72 lead with 68 seconds left. Radford went 0 for 3 from the field from there and the Aggies held on.

