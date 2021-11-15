Watson’s 24 points power Providence past Wisconsin, 63-58

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wi. (AP)Nate Watson worked inside for 24 points and Providence held off a late rally to beat Wisconsin, 63-58 for the Friars’ third win of the season and first win on the road Monday night.

The game was part of the 2021 Gavitt Games, a Big East-versus-Big 10 tournament named for Dave Gavitt, the founder of the Big East Conference and former head coach at Providence.

The Friars built a 34-23 advantage at the break and held a 13-point lead after Noah Horchler scored at the basket to make it 55-42 with 6:13 to play.

The Badgers responded with an 8-0 run, but Al Durham hit a 3 with 1:45 to play to push the Friars’ lead back to eight points, 58-50. Brad Davison got Wisconsin within four with a layup with 17 seconds remaining, but Al Durham and Alyn Breed each hit two free throws to preserve the win.

Durham finished with 13 points and Jared Bynum offset his 1-for-10 shooting night by grabbing nine rebounds and dishing seven assists for Providence (3-0).

Davison scored 25 points to lead Wisconsin (2-1). Tyler Wahl added 16 points.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51