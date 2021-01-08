Wells lifts Texas-Arlington past Louisiana-Monroe 77-64

MONROE, La. (AP)Shahada Wells had a season-high 25 points as Texas-Arlington defeated Louisiana-Monroe 77-64 on Friday night.

Sam Griffin had 18 points and eight assists for Texas-Arlington (5-6, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Patrick Mwamba added 12 points and eight rebounds. Davis Steelman had six rebounds.

Josh Nicholas scored a career-high 23 points for the Warhawks (4-6, 2-1). Koreem Ozier added 16 points and eight assists.

Russell Harrison, who led the Warhawks in scoring heading into the matchup with 14 points per game, scored only 5 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

