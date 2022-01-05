White scores 17 to lead Temple past UCF 66-62

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Jahlil White scored 17 points and Damian Dunn added 16 and Temple beat Central Florida 66-62 on Wednesday night.

Jeremiah Williams scored 13 points and distributed six assists and Zach Hicks scored 10 for the Owls (8-6, 1-2 American Athletic Conference).

Darius Perry scored 14 points, Cheikh Mbacke Diong added 12 points with three blocks and C.J. Walker grabbed nine rebounds for the Knights (9-4, 1-2).

Central Florida defeated Temple 65-48 on Dec. 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51