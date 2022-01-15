Whitfield, Clemons lead Campbell past Radford 70-58

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BUIS CREEK, N.C. (AP)Jordan Whitfield hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 points and Ricky Clemons added 14 points and seven rebounds to power Campbell to a 70-58 victory over Radford in Big South Conference action on Saturday.

Clemons sank 6 of 7 shots from the floor for the Fighting Camels (9-6, 2-2), who shot 55% overall (28 of 51).

Josiah Jeffers scored 15 to top the Highlanders (5-11, 1-3). Rashun Williams pitched in with 12 points and five rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51