Whitfield leads Campbell past Charleston Southern 67-52

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Whitfield had 18 points as Campbell beat Charleston Southern 67-52 on Wednesday night.

Cedric Henderson Jr. had 16 points for Campbell (8-6, 1-2 Big South Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Ricky Clemons added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Tahlik Chavez had 17 points for the Buccaneers (3-12, 0-3), who have now lost six games in a row. Claudell Harris Jr. added six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51