Whitney, Beasley III carry Montana past E. Washington 90-78

CHENEY, Wash. (AP)Brandon Whitney and Robby Beasley III scored 19 points apiece as Montana topped Eastern Washington 90-78 on Thursday night.

Josh Bannan added 16 points for the Grizzlies. Beasley III also had nine rebounds, while Bannan posted 11 rebounds.

Derrick Carter-Hollinger had 12 points for Montana (11-5, 4-1 Big Sky Conference).

Rylan Bergersen had 20 points for the Eagles (8-7, 2-2). Linton Acliese III added 20 points and seven rebounds. Steele Venters had 15 points.

