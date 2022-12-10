POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP)Walter Whyte made a layup with three seconds remaining and scored 25 points to rally Boston University to a 72-70 victory over Marist on Saturday night.

Whyte added eight rebounds for the Terriers (6-5). Ethan Brittain-Watts scored 16 points with six assists, while Fletcher Tynen scored 12.

Noah Harris finished with 23 points for the Red Foxes (4-5). Patrick Gardner added 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Isaiah Brickner had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.