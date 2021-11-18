Whyte scores 21 to lift Boston U. past Hartford 75-70

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)Walter Whyte had 21 points as Boston University held on to beat Hartford 75-70 on Thursday night.

Anthony Morales had 18 points for Boston University (2-2). Javante McCoy added 15 points, including the clinching free throws with three seconds left. Sukhmail Mathon had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Hunter Marks had 18 points for the Hawks (0-4), who have now lost four games in a row to start the season. Moses Flowers added 15 points and six rebounds. Jared Kimbrough had 13 points and nine rebounds.

