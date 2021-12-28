Wilkins scores 16 to lead Drake past Mount Marty 82-53

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)D.J. Wilkins registered 16 points as Drake easily beat Mount Marty 82-53 on Tuesday night.

Wilkins hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Tucker DeVries had 11 points for Drake (10-4), which won its fourth straight game. Darnell Brodie added 10 points. Tremell Murphy had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Gio Diaz had 16 points for the Lancers. Tyrell Harper added 11 rebounds and three blocks. He also committed eight turnovers.

