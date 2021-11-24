Williams carries Cornell past St. Francis (PA) 93-80

NCAA Basketball
ITHACA, N.Y. (AP)Nazir Williams had 21 points as Cornell beat St. Francis (PA) 93-80 on Wednesday.

Keller Boothby had 17 points and seven rebounds for Cornell (5-1). Sarju Patel and Jordan Jones each scored 11.

Ronell Giles Jr. had 19 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Red Flash (1-3) which dropped their second straight. Josh Cohen added 18 points and seven rebounds and Marlon Hargis scored 17.

