Williams carries Gardner-Webb over Presbyterian 64-61

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP)D’Maurian Williams had 16 points and six rebounds as Gardner-Webb edged past Presbyterian 64-61 on Wednesday night.

Lance Terry had 15 points for Gardner-Webb (9-7, 3-0 Big South Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Anthony Selden added 11 points.

Rayshon Harrison had 21 points for the Blue Hose (8-10, 0-3). Marquis Barnett added 13 points and seven rebounds. Winston Hill had 10 points and seven rebounds.

