Williams carries Georgia State past William & Mary 77-59

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP)Kane Williams had 23 points as Georgia State defeated William & Mary 77-59 in the Legends Classic on Saturday.

Evan Johnson had 17 points for the Panthers (3-1). Justin Roberts added 11 points, while Jordan Rawls grabbed six rebounds.

Connor Kochera had 16 points for the Tribe (0-4). Ben Wight added 14 points and Brandon Carroll had eight rebounds.

