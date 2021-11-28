Williams leads Academy of Art over UC Davis 79-60

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DAVIS, Calif. (AP)Latrell Williams tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Academy of Art to a 79-60 win over UC Davis on Sunday.

Adrian Byrd-Jelinek had 14 points for Academy of Art. Cheickna Sissoko added 12 points. Deang Deang had 11 points and six rebounds.

Ezra Manjon had 14 points for the Aggies (2-3). Caleb Fuller added 11 points and seven rebounds. Elijah Pepper had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51