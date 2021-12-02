Williams leads N. Illinois over E. Illinois 55-45

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DEKALB, Ill. (AP)Keshawn Williams had a career-high 24 points as Northern Illinois beat Eastern Illinois 55-45 on Wednesday night.

Trendon Hankerson had 15 points for Northern Illinois (2-5), which ended its five-game losing streak. Chinedu Kingsley Okanu added seven rebounds.

Kashawn Charles had 15 points for the Panthers (1-7), who have now lost four consecutive games. Jermaine Hamlin added 12 points. Paul Bizimana had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

