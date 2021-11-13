Williams leads Wake Forest over W. Carolina 87-75

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Alondes Williams had a career-high 32 points as Wake Forest defeated Western Carolina 87-75 on Friday night.

Daivien Williamson had 24 points for Wake Forest (2-0). Cameron Hildreth added 13 points. Jake LaRavia had six steals.

Travion McCray had 21 points and six rebounds for the Catamounts (1-1). Tyler Harris added 13 points. Marvin Price had 10 points. Nick Robinson had 9 points and 10 rebounds.

——

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP–Top25

——

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

——

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51