Williams lifts Ark.-Pine Bluff past Alabama St. 70-68

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP)Shawn Williams had 22 points as Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 70-68 on Wednesday night.

Kylen Milton had 11 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-12, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) as did Brahm Harris. Dequan Morris had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Jordan O’Neal had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets (3-12, 1-1). E.J. Clark added 12 points. DJ Jackson had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51