Williams lifts Gardner-Webb over Charleston Southern 88-63

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)D’Maurian Williams had 20 points as Gardner-Webb defeated Charleston Southern 88-63 on Wednesday night.

It was the first Big South Conference game of the season for both teams.

Lance Terry had 19 points for Gardner-Webb (7-7, 1-0 Big South Conference). Anthony Selden added 16 points. Kareem Reid had 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Tahlik Chavez had 11 points for the Buccaneers (3-10, 0-1), who have now lost four games in a row. Claudell Harris Jr. added 10 points.

