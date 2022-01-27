ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)D’Maurian Williams had 21 points as Gardner-Webb topped UNC Asheville 61-55 on Thursday night.

Lance Terry had 11 points and six rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-10, 4-3 Big South Conference).

LJ Thorpe had 16 points to pace the Bulldogs (11-9, 3-4). Tajion Jones added 11 points and seven rebounds. Drew Pember had 10 points and nine boards.

Gardner-Webb won despite a season-low 24 points in the second half.

