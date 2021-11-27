Williams lifts Gardner-Webb past Western Carolina 87-59

NCAA Basketball
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP)D’Maurian Williams had 25 points as Gardner-Webb easily defeated Western Carolina 87-59 on Saturday.

Jordan Sears had 17 points for Gardner-Webb (3-3). Kareem Reid added 10 points and eight rebounds. Julien Soumaoro had 10 points. Zion Williams had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Marcus Banks had 10 points for the Catamounts (3-4). Marvin Price added six rebounds and Nick Robinson had eight rebounds.

