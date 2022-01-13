Williams lifts Murray State past Tennessee State 67-44

MURRAY, Ky. (AP)KJ Williams had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lift Murray State to a 67-44 win over Tennessee State on Thursday night, the Racers’ eighth consecutive home victory.

Tevin Brown had 11 points for Murray State (13-2, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Trae Hannibal added 11 points. Justice Hill had seven assists.

Tennessee State scored 16 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Carlos Marshall Jr. had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (6-9, 1-2). Dedric Boyd added 10 points and five steals. Kassim Nicholson had 11 rebounds.

