Williams lifts Troy past Coastal Carolina 69-59

TROY, Ala. (AP)Zay Williams scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Efe Odigie scored 13 with nine boards and Troy beat Coastal Carolina 69-59 on Thursday night.

for Troy (11-5, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference). Jakevan Leftridge added 13 points and six rebounds.

Vince Cole scored a season-high 21 points, Josh Uduje scored 14 and Essam Mostafa 10 points for the Chanticleers (9-6, 1-2).

