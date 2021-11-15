Willis leads Louisiana Tech over Jarvis Christian 91-61

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Keaston Willis had 19 points to lead five players in double figures as Louisiana Tech easily defeated Jarvis Christian 91-61 on Monday night.

Amorie Archibald added 14 points for the Bulldogs (2-1). Kenneth Lofton Jr. chipped in 12, David Green scored 12 and Terran Williams had 11.

Willis hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Jakobe Dill had 16 points for Jarvis Christian. Desmond McNiel added 11 points.

