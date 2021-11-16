Willis lifts Texas A&M-Commerce by UTSA on last-second shot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Alphonso Willis made a 3-pointer with a second remaining to lift Texas A&M-Commerce to a 65-62 win over UTSA on Monday night.

Alphonso Willis posted 18 points to lead the Lions.

Jairus Roberson had 12 points for Texas A&M-Commerce. Clashon Gaffney added 11 points.

Dhieu Deing had 16 points for the Roadrunners (1-2). Cedrick Alley Jr. added 13 points. Jordan Ivy-Curry had 13 points.

