Wilson carries South Dakota State over Oral Roberts 82-76

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) – Douglas Wilson had 21 points as South Dakota State extended its home win streak to seven games, defeating Oral Roberts 82-76 on Wednesday night.

Baylor Scheierman added 20 points for for South Dakota State (11-4, 2-0 Summit League). Zeke Mayo had 13 points.

Max Abmas had 19 points for the Golden Eagles (7-6, 1-1). Kareem Thompson added 19 points and seven rebounds. Trey Phipps had 10 points.

DeShang Weaver, the Golden Eagles’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 11.0 points per game, was held to five points. He made 1 of 5 from beyond the arc.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Nominate A Remarkable Woman of East Texas Do you know a Remarkable Woman in East Texas who deserves recognition? Nominate Her Now!
December 31 2021 11:59 pm

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51