Wilson scores 17 to carry Lehigh over Holy Cross 77-69

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP)Marques Wilson had 17 points off the bench to lift Lehigh to a 77-69 win over Holy Cross on Monday night.

Evan Taylor had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Lehigh (5-11, 3-1 Patriot League). Dominic Parolin added 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Keith Higgins Jr had 12 points.

Gerrale Gates had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Crusaders (3-13, 1-3). Kyrell Luc added 17 points and seven rebounds. DaJion Humphrey had 15 points.

