Winter descends on Northeastern in Drexel’s 76-68 win

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP)Camren Winter scored a season-high 26 points and Amari Williams had a double-double and Drexel beat Northeastern 76-68 on Saturday.

Williams scored 12 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked five shots. Melik Martin scored 12 and Xavier Bell 11 for the Dragons (7-6, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association.

Wynter made back-to-back baskets early in the second half to give the Dragons a 28-26 lead and they never trailed again. Drexel now has won two of three contests following four COVID-19 related postponements.

Nikolo Djogo scored 19 points, Jahmyl Telfort 18 and Chris Doherty 10 for Northeastern (6-10, 0-5).

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP- https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51