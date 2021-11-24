Wood leads Portland past Portland State 69-54

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Moses Wood had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead Portland to a 69-54 win over Portland State on Tuesday night.

Chris Austin had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Pilots (5-1), who have won five straight. Matheus Silveira added 13 points and three blocks. Tyler Robertson had 12 points and nine rebounds.

James Jean-Marie had 17 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Vikings (2-2). Ezekiel Alley added 11 points.

Marlon Ruffin, the Vikings’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 14 points per game, had only six points on 3-of-12 shooting.

KFXK Fox 51