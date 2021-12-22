Wood scores 18 to lead Portland over UC Davis 65-60

DAVIS, Calif. (AP)Moses Wood posted 18 points as Portland narrowly beat UC Davis 65-60 on Wednesday.

Tyler Robertson had 13 points for Portland (9-6). Mike Meadows added 12 points and six assists.

Ezra Manjon had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Aggies (6-4), whose four-game win streak ended. Caleb Fuller added 17 points.

UC Davis totaled 26 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

