Wood, Sheppard carry Belmont over Lipscomb 94-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)JaCobi Wood had 17 points as Belmont easily defeated Lipscomb 94-65 on Thursday night.

Ben Sheppard added 16 points for the Bruins, while Nick Muszynski chipped in 15 and blocked three shots.

Luke Smith had 11 points for Belmont (6-3).

Jacob Ognacevic had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Bisons (5-3). Parker Hazen added 15 points. Grant Asman distributed three assists.

