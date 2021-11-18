Woods leads Grand Canyon over Prairie View 91-64

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PHOENIX (AP)Holland Woods had 25 points as Grand Canyon romped past Prairie View 91-64 on Wednesday night.

Woods shot 5 for 7 from behind the arc.

Gabe McGlothan had 17 points and seven rebounds for Grand Canyon (3-0). Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 12 points. Chance McMillian had 11 points.

D’Rell Roberts had 18 points for the Panthers (0-6). William Douglas added 10 points. DeWayne Cox had 10 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51