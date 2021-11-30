Woods lifts Grand Canyon past Loyola Marymount 78-72

LOS ANGELES (AP)Holland Woods had 24 points as Grand Canyon defeated Loyola Marymount 78-72 on Monday night. Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 20 points for the Antelopes.

Taeshon Cherry had 12 points and six steals for Grand Canyon (6-1). Sean Miller-Moore added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Eli Scott had 25 points for the Lions (4-3). Dameane Douglas added 12 points. Keli Leaupepe had 10 points.

