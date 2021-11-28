Wright carries Princeton past Fairleigh Dickinson 89-79

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP)Ethan Wright had a career-high 29 points plus 10 rebounds as Princeton beat Fairleigh Dickinson 89-79 on Sunday.

Tosan Evbuomwan had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Princeton (5-2). Ryan Langborg added 18 points and six rebounds. Jaelin Llewellyn had 15 points.

Brandon Rush had 27 points for the Knights (0-5), who have now lost five straight games to start the season. Devon Dunn added 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51