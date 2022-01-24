Wright scores 21 to lift NC Central past UMES 75-63

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP)Justin Wright had a career-high 21 points as North Carolina Central defeated Maryland-Eastern Shore 75-63 on Monday night.

Wright shot 9 for 10 from the foul line. He added six rebounds.

Kris Monroe had 16 points for North Carolina Central (8-9, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Ja’Darius Harris added 12 points.

Dom London had 16 points for the Hawks (5-9, 0-3), who have now lost four games in a row. Kohen Thompson added 10 points. Da’Shawn Phillip had six assists.

