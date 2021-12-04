Wright’s double-double sends High Point past Elon 83-77

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ELON, N.C. (AP)John-Michael Wright had 29 points and 10 rebounds as High Point topped Elon 83-77 on Saturday night.

Zach Austin added 20 points for the Panthers (4-4). Emmanuel Izunabor scored 12.

Torrence Watson scored a career-high 34 points for the Phoenix (2-7), who have now lost six straight. Hunter McIntosh added 16 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

