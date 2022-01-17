Yale hangs on for 66-63 win over Brown

NCAA Basketball
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)Azar Swain scored 22 points and Yale beat Brown 66-63 on Monday.

Jalen Gabbidon added 15 points for Yale (8-8, 2-0 Ivy League). Gabbidon gave Yale a five-point lead on a free throw in the closing seconds.

Tamenang Choh scored a career-high 30 points for the Bears (9-11, 1-4). Paxson Wojcik added 13 points and Kino Lilly Jr. had 11.

