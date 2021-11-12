Young lifts Charlotte over South Carolina Upstate 76-64

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Jahmir Young had 25 points as Charlotte got past South Carolina Upstate 76-64 on Friday night.

Young shot 8 for 10 from the foul line.

Robert Braswell IV had 17 points for Charlotte (2-0). Austin Butler added 16 points.

Bryson Mozone had 21 points for the Spartans (0-2). Jordan Gainey added 11 points. Mysta Goodloe had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51