Young scores 23 to spark Charlotte past Appalachian St 67-66

BOONE, N.C. (AP)Jahmir Young scored 23 points and hit a 3-pointer with 52 seconds remaining in the game to lift Charlotte to a 67-66 victory over Appalachian State in nonconference action on Thursday night.

Young made 4 of 6 3-point shots and added six rebounds for the 49ers (3-0). Jackson Threadgill had 12 points. Aly Khalifa added seven assists, while Clyde Trapp Jr. grabbed nine rebounds.

Justin Forrest had 17 points to lead the Mountaineers (2-2), but he missed a 3-pointer and a layup in the final 23 seconds. Adrian Delph added 15 points and nine rebounds.

