Young scores 27 to lift Charlotte past NC A&T 76-72

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Jahmir Young had a career-high 27 points as Charlotte edged past North Carolina A&T 76-72 on Saturday.

Young made 9 of 11 shots.

Milos Supica had 14 points for Charlotte (3-3). Brice Williams added 13 points.

Quentin Jones had 19 points for the Aggies (3-8). Blake Harris added 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

