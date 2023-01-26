KENNESAW, Ga. (AP)Chris Youngblood scored 19 points as Kennesaw State beat Austin Peay 84-57 on Thursday night.

Youngblood added five rebounds for the Owls (16-6, 8-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Demond Robinson scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds. Brandon Stroud shot 4 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points. It was the sixth straight victory for the Owls.

The Governors (8-14, 2-7) were led by Sean Durugordon, who recorded 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Kelechi Okworogwo added 11 points for Austin Peay. In addition, Elijah Hutchins-Everett finished with eight points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.