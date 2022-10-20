(Stats Perform) – Twenty FCS players have joined the watch list for the 2022 Walter Payton Award, which Stats Perform presents to the national offensive player of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision.

The group adds to a preseason list that was announced in August.

Newcomers to the updated watch list:

—=

Quarterbacks

Bret Bushka, Butler (Pioneer)

Sean Chambers, Montana State (Big Sky)

Mike DiLiello, Austin Peay (ASUN)

Nolan Henderson, Delaware (CAA)

Fred Payton, Mercer (Southern)

Davius Richard, North Carolina Central (MEAC)

Matthew Sluka, Holy Cross (Patriot)

Dresser Winn, UT Martin (Ohio Valley)

Nominated in Preseason: Nic Baker, Southern Illinois; Tim DeMorat, Fordham; Nick Howard, Dartmouth; Parker McKinney, Eastern Kentucky; Tommy Mellott, Montana State; Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State; Lindsey Scott Jr., UIW; Trae Self, Stephen F. Austin; Jason Shelley, Missouri State; Xavier Shepherd, Kennesaw State; Reece Udinski, Richmond

—=

Running Backs

Aidan Borguet, Harvard (Ivy)

Jermiah Dobbins, Abilene Christian (WAC)

Jarveon Howard, Alcorn State (SWAC)

ShunDerrick Powell, North Alabama (ASUN)

Jaden Shirden, Monmouth (CAA)

Cameron Skattebo, Sacramento State (Big Sky)

Bhayshul Tuten, North Carolina A&T (Big South)

Nominated in Preseason: Jake Chisholm, Dayton; Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State; Juwon Farri, Monmouth; Ailym Ford, Chattanooga; Narii Gaither, Gardner-Webb; Ulonzo Gilliam Jr., UC Davis; Malik Grant, Sacred Heart; Julien Gums, Nicholls; Darius Hale, Central Arkansas; Geno Hess, Southeast Missouri; Isaiah Ifanse, Montana State; Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State; Jaleel McLaughlin, Youngstown State; Jacob Saylors, ETSU

—=

Wide Receivers

Andrew Armstrong, Texas A&M-Commerce (Southland)

Andrei Iosivas, Princeton (Ivy)

Fotis Kokosioulis, Fordham (Patriot)

Nominated in Preseason: Avante Cox, Southern Illinois; Shaquan Davis, South Carolina State; Xavier Gipson, Stephen F. Austin; Taylor Grimes, UIW; Jakob Herres, Richmond; Jaxon Janke, South Dakota State; Xavier Smith, Florida A&M

—=

Tight Ends

Nominated in Preseason: Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman; Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State; Ryan Miller, Furman

—=

Offensive Linemen

Mark Evans II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)

Cody Mauch, North Dakota State (MVFC)

More players can join the watch list before a national media panel selects the winner following the regular season. First awarded in 1987, the Payton has watched past recipients such as Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Brian Westbrook, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cooper Kupp and Trey Lance move on to the NFL.

Also this season, Stats Perform will present the Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year), Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman player of the year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year) and FedEx Ground Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year.