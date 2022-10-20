(Stats Perform) – Twenty-one FCS players have joined the watch list of the 2022 Buck Buchanan Award, which Stats Perform presents to the national defensive player of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision.

The group adds to a preseason list that was announced in August.

Newcomers to the updated watch list:

—=

Defensive Linemen

Thor Griffith, Harvard (Ivy)

Muhindo Kapapa, San Diego (Pioneer)

Jay Person, Chattanooga (Southern)

Nominated in Preseason: Brevin Allen, Campbell; Ty French, Gardner-Webb; Jeblonski Green, South Carolina State; Malik Hamm, Lafayette; Jonathan Hammond, Davidson; Titus Leo, Wagner; Jordan Lewis, Southern; Nate Lynn, William & Mary; Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga; Clay Patterson, Yale; Kevin Peprah, Sacred Heart; Markel Perry, Sam Houston; Josiah Silver, New Hampshire; B.J. Thompson, Stephen F. Austin; Spencer Waege, North Dakota State

—=

Linebackers

Joe Andreessen, Bryant (Big South)

Johnny Buchanan, Delaware (CAA)

BJ Davis, South Carolina State (MEAC)

Mike DeNucci, Lehigh (Patriot)

Isaac Dowling, Mercer (Southern)

Nyles Gaddy, Jackson State (SWAC)

Bryce Norman, Southeast Missouri (Ohio Valley)

Callahan O’Reilly, Montana State (Big Sky)

John Pius, William & Mary (CAA)

Chizi Umunakwe, Central Connecticut State (Northeast)

Zeke Vandenburgh, Illinois State (MVFC)

Antoine Williams, Austin Peay (ASUN)

Kordell Williams, McNeese (Southland)

Nominated in Preseason: Kelechi Anyalebechi, UIW; Adam Bock, South Dakota State; Spencer Cuvelier, Northern Iowa; Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross; John Ford II, UT Martin; Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham; David Hoage, Northern Colorado; Matthew Jackson, Eastern Kentucky; James Kaczor, North Dakota State; Isaiah Land, Florida A&M; Patrick O’Connell, Montana; Stone Snyder, VMI; Tristan Wheeler, Richmond

—=

Defensive Backs

Maxwell Anderson, Weber State (Big Sky)

Myles Harden, South Dakota (MVFC)

Myles Heard, Stephen F. Austin (WAC)

Alijah Huzzie, ETSU (Southern)

TaMuarion Wilson, Central Arkansas (ASUN)

Nominated in Preseason: Anthony Adams, Portland State; Montrae Braswell, Missouri State; Justin Ford, Montana; Robby Hauck, Montana; Ferlando Jordan, Southeastern Louisiana; Michael Tutsie, North Dakota State; Kedrick Whitehead, Delaware

More players can join the watch list before a national media panel selects the winner following the regular season. First awarded in 1995, the Buchanan includes recipients such as Dexter Coakley, Rashean Mathis, Jared Allen and Arthur Moats.

Also this season, Stats Perform will present the Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year), Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman player of the year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year) and FedEx Ground Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year.