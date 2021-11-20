Alabama State beats Texas Southern 24-21

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP)Joe Owens Jr. threw for two touchdowns, Jacory Merritt rushed for 106 yards and Alabama State beat Texas Southern 24-21 on Saturday.

Owens was 18 of 27 for 150 yards with an interception for Alabama State (4-6, 3-5 SWAC).

Andrew Body passed for 163 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Texas Southern (2-8, 2-6). He also carried it nine times for 134 yards and a score.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51