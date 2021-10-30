Ali, Marshall run past Florida International in 38-0 shutout

HUNTINGTON, W.V. (AP)Rasheen Ali ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns and Marshall shut out Florida International 38-0 on Saturday.

The Thundering Herd ran for 246 yards and scored all five of their touchdowns on the ground and did not turn the ball over while the defense held the Panthers to just 288 yards of offense.

Shane Ciucci kicked a 29-yard field goal in the first quarter to open the scoring and four different backs scored rushing touchdowns the rest of the way, including Sheldon Evans’ 41-yard run to the end zone in the second quarter as Marshall ran for 246 yards.

Grant Wells was 20 of 25 passing for 184 yards for Marshall (4-3, 2-1 Conference USA), which announced its intention to leave C-USA and join the Sun Belt before the game.

Max Bortenschlager was 14 of 27 for 128 yards for Florida International (1-7, 0-4) and was intercepted once. D’Vonte Price ran for 51 of the Panthers’ 108 rushing yards.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25