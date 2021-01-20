Arizona State promotes Pierce to sole defensive coordinator

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)Arizona State has elevated Antonio Pierce to a sole defensive coordinator role after sharing the job with Marvin Lewis last season.

The school also said Wednesday that Lewis will move back to an advisory role on coach Herm Edwards’ staff.

Pierce will retain the titles of associate head coach and recruiting coordinator.

A former NFL Pro Bowl linebacker, Pierce joined the Sun Devils as linebackers coach in 2017. His recruiting efforts have helped Edwards make huge inroads in bringing talent to the desert.

Pierce played nine NFL seasons with Washington and the New York Giants before spending four seasons as head coach at Long Beach Poly High School.

