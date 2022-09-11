DENTON, Texas (AP)Austin Aune threw four touchdown passes, Ayo Adeyi had 10 carries for 135 yards – including a 59-yard touchdown – and North Texas never trailed Saturday night in the Mean Green’s 52-29 win over Texas Southern.

Andrew Body threw a 18-yard TD pass to AJ Bennett that trimmed Texas Southern’s deficit to 24-17 with 9:34 left in the second quarter but North Texas (2-1) responded when Aune connected with Roderic Burns for a 70-yard touchdown 46 seconds later, Oscar Adaway III added scoring runs of 3 and 1 yard before halftime and Var’Keyes Gumms caught a 17-yard TD pass from Aune early in the third quarter to make it 52-17.

Body finished 19-of-29 passing for 239 yards and a touchdown. Derek Morton had seven receptions for 115 yards and LaDarius Owens added 10 carries for 94 yards and a TD for Texas Southern (0-2).

The Mean Green ran for 348 yards and four touchdowns on 48 carries and finished with 608 total yards and 32 first downs.

